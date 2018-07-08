Dr. Draw: Nothing to do Jul 8, 2018 Facebook Twitter Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Most Popular Three killed, 2 injured in crash Friday night at Stowell and Blosser roads in Santa Maria Identities released in fatal two-vehicle collision on Blosser and Stowell roads Holiday fire burns 100 acres in Goleta, reaches 80-percent containment; most evacuation orders lifted Fast-moving, vegetation fire threatening homes in northern Goleta; mandatory evacuations issued Fireworks shows in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Solvang and Pismo Beach; where to buy 'safe-and-sane' fireworks in Santa Maria promotion Check your summer vacation photos: One could win you $1,000 Then let your friends know they should vote for your photos. The contest voting period is July 17-23. promotion Check your summer vacation photos: One could win you $1,000 Then let your friends know they should vote for your photos. The contest voting period is July 17-23. © 2017 Lee Enterprises | Terms | Privacy