A prominent retail and office building in downtown Los Olivos was recently sold, according to Battaglia Commercial Real Estate, which brokered the deal.
The building at the corner of Alamo Pintado and San Marcos avenues is home to Dragonette Cellars and Tercero Wines as well as several office users, said
Steven Battaglia, owner and broker of Battaglia Commercial Real Estate who represented the buyer.
Robert Rauchhaus of Radius Group represented the seller.
Battaglia said the 9,320-square-foot building built in 1985 was listed for $4.35 million. The buyer’s name was not disclosed.
“The buyer is an L.A. investor with ties to the Santa Ynez Valley, and this building will be an excellent addition to his portfolio,” Battaglia said.
He noted Los Olivos and the Santa Ynez Valley remain a destination for wine enthusiasts.
For more information, visit www.BattagliaRE.com.