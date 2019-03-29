032919 Downtown Fridays 01.jpg

Kids joust on an inflatable battlefield during opening night of Downtown Fridays in Santa Maria.

 Len Wood, Staff

Kids joust on an inflatable battlefield during opening night of Downtown Fridays in Santa Maria. Downtown Fridays was back for the fourth year with additional vendors, entertainment acts, enhanced lighting and an expanded kids’ area in the Town Center West parking lot near Broadway. For a photo gallery of Friday night's festivities, go to santamariatimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0