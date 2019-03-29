Kids joust on an inflatable battlefield during opening night of Downtown Fridays in Santa Maria. Downtown Fridays was back for the fourth year with additional vendors, entertainment acts, enhanced lighting and an expanded kids’ area in the Town Center West parking lot near Broadway. For a photo gallery of Friday night's festivities, go to santamariatimes.com.
Downtown Fridays kicks off with music, food, fun
Downtown Fridays in Santa Maria kicks off with music, food, fun
