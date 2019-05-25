Doug May didn’t need to wait long to start directing the Cabrillo football offense.
He busted out the playbook on May 18 and got the Conquistadores running routes at Righetti High – as they begin to get used to his methods.
May, who spent two seasons as head coach for Orcutt Academy and then guided Righetti High’s defensive backs during their run to the CIF Central Section Division 2 title game last season, is currently getting acclimated with his new role as offensive coordinator at CHS.
For May, the four-way seven-on-seven tournament and lineman challenge between the Conqs, Santa Maria High and host Righetti served as a starting point to get used to his new gig.
He left liking what he saw.
“They’re getting the concepts,” May said by phone on Wednesday. “It’s a good, responsive group.”
The Conqs left the tournament with opposing coaches praising the way the offense worked.
“We had some great compliments,” May said. “They said we looked good.”
May hasn’t installed the entire offensive look yet, as his plan with head coach A.J Pateras is to get the fundamentals down with a new crop of CHS skill players. May says that before the four-way tournament, the Conqs squeezed in five practices with him implementing the offense.
“We’re trying to be more balanced,” May said.
May also knows that he and the CHS coaches will have a lot of new faces from last year.
“We’re a young team,” May said, citing that the Conqs could have as many as 12 seniors for this fall compared to the 22 that filled last year’s varsity roster. “But we tell them ‘Move forward.’ They’re starting to pick up on that.”
He’s rotated last year’s backup quarterback Mykul Gillory and newcomer to varsity Zack Ramos at the RHS sprint turf.
May is aware that CHS hasn’t experienced sustained success in recent years – with the Conqs only experiencing three double digit winning seasons since 1996. But the 53-year-old has experienced the CIF playoffs with the Spartans and a runner-up season last fall with the Warriors. He’s hoping to install a culture change with Pateras and the CHS staff at Vandenberg Village.
“I want to bring that same winning feeling here,” May said.