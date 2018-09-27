The Santa Ynez Pirates had four girls shoot in the 40s, helping the team break 240 for the first time in six years.
But it wasn’t enough to defeat the Dos Pueblos Chargers in a Channel League match at Glen Annie.
The Pirates’ Morgan Blount with a 42 for the best nine-hole round of her high school career.
Gracie Church followed with a 44 with Erinn Callaghan and Marina Vengel each posting a 49. Caelyn Linane rounded out the Santa Ynez scoring with a 54.
Gabby Minier’s 36 led the Chargers, earning medalist honors.
She was followed by Hannah Cho (39), Nicole Calene and Kathy Ramirez (50) and Julia Schniepp (56).