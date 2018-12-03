The Dos Pueblos boys and San Marcos girls won Channel League cross country championships this year.
Dos Pueblos junior Joseph Pearlman was the Channel League Boys MVP. The All-Channel League First Team consisted of Nathaniel Getachew of Dos Pueblos, Jackson Ballantine and Alisofan Reyes Delgado of Santa Barbara, Jacob Brown of Cabrillo, Gregory Wuitschick of Lompoc and Will Snyder of San Marcos.
Ballantine, Brown, Reyes Delgado and Snyder are juniors. Getachew and Wuitschick are seniors.
San Marcos won the Channel League girls championship, and San Marcos junior Madison Funk is the Channel League Girls Cross Country MVP.
Three of Funk's teammates, seniors Camille Lubach and Quiana Roderick and sophomore Marie Diederichs are on the All-League First Team. So are Santa Ynez junior Kiely West and senior Hanni Richter, along with Dos Pueblos senior Josephine Morales.
Cabrillo baseball looking for coaching help
The Conquistadores are seeking an assistant coach to help with the junior varsity baseball program, head coach Jon Osborne announced.
Practices will start in January. The season is set to begin in February 2019.
Interested applicants can contact Osborne at (805) 717-3213.
Santa Ynez High seeking swim coach
Santa Ynez High School is looking for a coach to helm its junior varsity swim team for the spring season.
If interested, please contact athletic director Cris Avery at (805) 686-3566 or cavery@syvuhsd.org.
One Way Water Polo seeks players
The Santa Maria-based One Way Water Polo program offers both masters and youth water polo to anyone interested in playing.
No experience is necessary. The first two visits to the program are free, and scholarships are available to those who qualify.
The new Sunday hours have masters from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and youth, ages 7 through 14, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
One Way Water Polo Club offers both beginning water polo and more advanced competitive league play for 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 14-and-under.
Practices take place at Paul Nelson Pool in Santa Maria.
For more information, contact Charlie Bell at 805-878-1285 or www.onewaywaterpolo.com.