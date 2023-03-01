The showers and heavy rain that have hit the area recently have swelled creeks and rivers, risen lakes and reservoirs and left a radiant green (and sometimes snowcapped white) landscape around the Central Coast.
With calmer, warmer and more spring-like temperatures coming in weeks or months, now is the time to start getting patios, planter boxes and gardens into productive and efflorescent shape.
With that said, the Buellton Library is offering patrons the chance to pick up a 'do-it-yourself' garden planner throughout the month of March.
Whether planting in pots or whole plots of land, the planner will help gardeners keep track of planting schedules, watering or feeding times, harvest goals and stick to an organized plan to grow their garden.
For those just starting their gardening journey, or want to talk with fellow gardeners about best practices for growing in the area, the gardening club meets at the Buellton Library the first Tuesday of every month at 4 p.m.
All experience levels are welcomed to attend the club and their next meeting is scheduled for March 7. Pick up garden planners as soon as possible and club members might be able to offer some additional tips and guidance.
The Buellton Library is located at 140 W. Hwy 246 in Buellton and can be contacted by phone at 805-688-3115, or by emailing buelltonlibrary@cityofgoleta.org.