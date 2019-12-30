DoD releases 2020 CONUS COLA rates

This information is compared to the same cost data for average CONUS, which serves as a benchmark. The resulting ratio is called an index. By law, a CONUS COLA rate is only prescribed when the index meets a threshold of 108%, meaning the costs for non-housing types of goods and services in a particular location are at least 8% more expensive than average CONUS. An index in excess of 108% would qualify for CONUS COLA (e.g., a location that is 10% more expensive would qualify for a 2% COLA index).

This year, eight MHAs will now receive an index; two will receive a CONUS COLA index increase; four will receive a decrease; eight will no longer receive CONUS COLA; and two MHAs will remain unchanged.

For non-MHA areas (non-metropolitan counties), 30 counties will now receive an index; one county has no change; and three will lose CONUS COLA.

MHAs with the highest CONUS COLA rates:

Oakland 6%

San Francisco 6%

Staten Island, N.Y 6%

MHA with the largest increase in CONUS COLA:

Saint Joseph, Mo. 0% to 2%

MHA with the largest decrease in CONUS COLA:

Detroit, Mich. 3% to 0%

Willow Grove, Pa. 3% to 0%