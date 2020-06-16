Do you want to give feedback about the proposed 2020-22 budget tonight?
Do you want to give feedback about the proposed 2020-22 budget tonight?

Give feedback about the proposed 2020-22 budget

Today's meeting of the Santa Maria City Council will take place at 5:30 p.m., and can be viewed on the City of Santa Maria Youtube page. The council chambers are currently closed to the public.

Written comments must be sent via email to the City Clerk's office at cityclerk@cityofsantamaria.org prior to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Those wishing to speak during the meeting can register to speak over Zoom and will have three minutes to speak.

The June 16 agenda is available at https://cityofsantamaria.civicweb.net.

The proposed budget can be viewed here: https://www.cityofsantamaria.org/home/showdocument?id=27288

