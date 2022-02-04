The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District is working with legal counsel and law enforcement as it continues to investigate an incident of alleged sexual misconduct between two Righetti High School staff members.
The incident, which reportedly occurred on Jan. 31, was witnessed by some Righetti cheerleaders after their practice.
While law enforcement has been in communication with district officials, "no criminal investigation is underway at this time," said Raquel Zick, sheriff's spokeswoman.
Superintendent Antonio Garcia sent an email Friday to all district students and staff to communicate that the investigation is moving forward but stated that he could not provide further details as "this is a personnel matter."
District spokesman Kenny Klein declined to comment on reports that one of the staff members may have resigned. He previously confirmed that both employees were on administrative leave.
After the incident, district officials reached out to the parents of cheer team members, noting that their students may be asked to answer questions as part of the investigation.