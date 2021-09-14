091021 LHS AGHS Football 09.JPG

Lompoc's Deville Dickerson did a bit of everything in Friday's game against Arroyo Grande.

Deville Dickerson, Lompoc WR/DB/KR: nine catches 179 yards, TD; 8 tackles, TFL; forced fumble, blocked FG and a 2-point conversion against Arroyo Grande.

