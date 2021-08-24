082021 PR Lompoc football 01.JPG
Lompoc’s Deville Dickerson returns the opening kickoff to score against Paso Robles at Huyck Stadium.

Deville Dickerson, Lompoc, SR, WR/DB: 83-yard kick return TD; 79-yard punt return TD; two TD catches, blocked kick, four tackles in 48-27 win over Paso Robles. 

