Desiree Hitch tops 100 career wins

Desiree Hitch tops 100 career wins

Photos: Desiree Hitch, who just got her 100th victory at Righetti last week, over the years
Righetti head coach Desiree Hitch, seen Saturday night coaching against Pioneer Valley, celebrated her 101st career win during the Mountain League game. Hitch, in her fifth season coaching at her alma mater, posted career win No. 100 with a 55-40 victory at Mission Prep.

Very early in 2020, Righetti girls basketball coach Desiree Hitch passed the 100 career win mark. She achieved that milestone on Jan. 3, 2020 with a Friday night win over Mission Prep.

“I’ve been very fortunate to coach players like Zane Sheckherd, Ashley Reynoso, Danita Estorga, Alijah Paquet,” Hitch said after the Warriors rallied for a 61-57 Mountain League win at crosstown rival Pioneer Valley, notching her 101st career win on Jan. 4.

Hitch and the Warriors went on to win a Mountain League title and make the CIF semifinals. Hitch did all that while expecting her first child, which was delivered not long after the season.

