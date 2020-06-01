Department of the Air Force to consider military family support measures in future basing decisions

WASHINGTON (AFNS) -- The Air Force approved criteria Feb. 24 to assess states’ policies for accepting professional, career licenses and a community’s public education system support of military children as part of its strategic basing process.

The addition of these criteria aims to ensure locations under consideration have sufficient support for the unique needs of military families who relocate frequently.

"The communities where service members live and work impact readiness, retention and the satisfaction of families,” said Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett. “Future basing decisions made with a consistent framework will ensure optimal conditions for service members and their families."

Military members report that local public education aspects and support for their children and the ability of their spouses to sustain careers move after move influence their decisions to remain on active duty.

To address these concerns, the Air Force collaborated with policy professionals and subject matter experts to develop two types of analytic frameworks. The public education framework will be used to evaluate public school districts’ educational aspects and ability to support transferring military children in prekindergarten through 12th grade near Air Force installations.