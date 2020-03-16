Department of Defense sets domestic travel restrictions

Department of Defense sets domestic travel restrictions

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AFNS) -- The Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist approved new travel restrictions for service members, Department of Defense civilians, and their families assigned to DoD installations, facilities and surrounding areas within the United States and its territories.

This restriction will halt all domestic travel, including permanent change of station and temporary duty. This restriction will also pause civilian hiring at DoD installations and components for persons who do not reside within the hiring entity's local commuting area.

Additionally, service members will be authorized local leave only, following service guidelines. This new guidance is effective March 16 and continues through May 11.

Similar to other travel guidance regarding COVID-19, travel exceptions may be granted for compelling cases where the travel is mission-essential, for humanitarian reasons, or warranted due to extreme hardship. Approval authority for these exceptions belongs to combatant commanders, the service secretaries, the chief management officer, or the director of the Joint Staff, but may be delegated.

The Department will continue to issue additional guidance with regard to the COVID-19 as conditions warrant. Our goal is to remain ahead of the virus spread so our military force remains effective and ready.

For more information on the CDC travel restrictions, visit https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/.

All DoD personnel are encouraged to visit https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/ for information on staying healthy during the outbreak. The Department will issue follow-on guidance on this directive prior to implementation.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News