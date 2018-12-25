Solvang citizens have until 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, to submit applications for appointment to a vacancy on the City Council, said City Clerk Lisa Martin.
Council members voted Dec. 10 to use the application and appointment process to fill the seat vacated by Ryan Toussaint, who was elected mayor in the Nov. 6 General Election.
Applications are available in the “Recent News” section on the city’s website at www.cityofsolvang.com.
Completed applications should be hand-delivered or mailed to the city clerk at Solvang City Hall, 1644 Oak St., Solvang, CA 93463.
Mailed applications must arrive before the Jan. 4 deadline.
For more information, call Martin at 805-688-5575.