Deacon Hill: Santa Barbara QB

School: Santa Barbara High
Height: 6-4
Weight: 220
Class: 2021
Offers (3):
Wisconsin (COMMITTED)
Kansas State
Nevada
The Details
Hill didn't hesitate to make his college commitment, picking Wisconsin before his junior season even started. I don't blame him either, with a B1G 10 offer being a big deal. Wisconsin isn't really regarded as a quarterback school, though I guess Russell Wilson counts in the Badgers' favor.
I'd wager Hill will eventually start for the Badgers. He has the ideal physical traits for major college football, especially in the B1G 10. He's all of 6-foot-4 and has clearly been working in the weight room, sporting a more athletic build in 2019.
Hill is a natural quarterback. With the ball in his hands he makes plays inside and outside the pocket, can work a second or third read open and can throw on the run. He's Santa Barbara County's most polished quarterback recruit in decades, coming from the same school as former NFL star Randall Cunningham.
Hill also has the intangibles needed to thrive at the position. He's cool, calm and collected. He captained his team to a CIF-SS championship game as the Dons came up just short.
It'll be fun seeing Hill going against Lompoc, Oxnard, Pacifica, Rio Mesa and Dos Pueblos in league games this year.
