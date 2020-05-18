Deacon Hill: Santa Barbara QB

School: Santa Barbara High

Height: 6-4

Weight: 220

Class: 2021

Offers (3):

Wisconsin (COMMITTED)

Kansas State

Nevada

The Details

Hill didn't hesitate to make his college commitment, picking Wisconsin before his junior season even started. I don't blame him either, with a B1G 10 offer being a big deal. Wisconsin isn't really regarded as a quarterback school, though I guess Russell Wilson counts in the Badgers' favor.

I'd wager Hill will eventually start for the Badgers. He has the ideal physical traits for major college football, especially in the B1G 10. He's all of 6-foot-4 and has clearly been working in the weight room, sporting a more athletic build in 2019.