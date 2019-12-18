David Meyer | LB

Our newest Mustang is signed! Welcome to Cal Poly @_david_meyer27! #NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/NZi9x7Qu2l— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: ILB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 220
Hometown: Mission Viejo
School: Mission Viejo
Ratings: ***
Offers of note: None
Notes
The Mustangs add another three-star recruit to the defense. Meyer played some of the stiffest competition in the state and nation as a linebacker at Mission Viejo. Meyer was perhaps the top defender on the Diablos, leading the team with 103 total tackles, 62 of which were solo. He also had 17 TFLs and six sacks.
Don't be surprised if Meyer leads the Cal Poly defense in a year or two.