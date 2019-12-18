David Meyer | LB

Signed

The basics

Position: ILB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 220

Hometown: Mission Viejo

School: Mission Viejo

Ratings: ***

Offers of note: None

Notes

The Mustangs add another three-star recruit to the defense. Meyer played some of the stiffest competition in the state and nation as a linebacker at Mission Viejo. Meyer was perhaps the top defender on the Diablos, leading the team with 103 total tackles, 62 of which were solo. He also had 17 TFLs and six sacks.

Don't be surprised if Meyer leads the Cal Poly defense in a year or two.

