Darien Langley, St. Joseph to UC Davis

High School: St. Joseph

Height: 5-8

Weight: 150

Class: 2021

Offers (1):

Army

UC DAVIS (SIGNED)

Langley had originally committed to Army, but flipped in November to stay closer to home amid the pandemic.

Langley is one of the area's top play-makers at receiver and running back and is a game-breaking return man.

He said, "I see myself playing running back or slot receiver. Although, it is up to the coaches on where I play. I do not have a set position as of right now."

Langley said of making his college choice official Wednesday: "I’m truly blessed to be able to get an opportunity to play at the next level thanks to UC Davis and their coaching staff. I’m more than excited to attend Davis and perform for them.

"I’d like to thank my family, coaches, trainers, and, most importantly, God."

