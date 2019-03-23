Samantha Scroggin, a city of Lompoc spokeswoman, said she was mostly kidding when she suggested to a co-worker that she might take part in the third annual Dance Lompoc fundraiser.
What started in jest, however, quickly went from being a "ha-ha" moment to more of an "a-ha" revelation.
“I was joking, because I haven’t danced in several years and am pretty busy with my job, my kids and their activities, and my husband and my commitments,” Scroggin said a little more than a week before she’s scheduled to take the stage. “But then I thought about it a little more, and realized everyone who does Dance Lompoc is juggling all their life commitments. Why not give it a try? It’s a super fun event that benefits worthy local causes, and I’m proud to be taking part.”
Scroggin is one of five local “stars” set to participate in the “Dancing with the Stars”-style benefit contest, a function of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce that is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.
Each of the dancers, who are vying for a Mirror Ball trophy, has spent the past several weeks rehearsing with professional instructors. They’ve also each been tasked with selling $55 general admission tickets, from which each dollar will count as a vote for the respective seller and portions of each sale are set to benefit the Lompoc Chamber in addition to a nonprofit of each seller’s choosing.
Scroggin, who will dance in support of the Lompoc Boys and Girls Club, is joined in the contest by Grocery Outlet co-owner Aaron Crocker, who is dancing for the Shadow's Fund animal rescue; 2018 Lompoc Valley Woman of the Year Ann McCarty, who will dance in support of the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center, of which she is executive director; Bottle Branding's Jeremy Ball, who is raising funds for the Lompoc Theatre Project; and model Jocelynn Terrones, in support of VTC Enterprises.
Scroggin, who is set to perform a hula routine, acknowledged that she is battling nerves, particularly given the length of time since she last performed for an audience.
“I haven’t performed onstage since high school theater,” she said. “I think being challenged is part of the fun of the event, though. Dance Lompoc is about seeing people you know from the Lompoc community onstage giving it their best shot. We’re not professional dancers, and that’s OK.”
McCarty admitted that she, too, will be nervous about dancing on stage — “I’ve never been more scared in my life” — but she said she was inspired to participate, in part, by the personal strength that she witnesses from people every day in her job at the Rape Crisis Center.
“My biggest inspiration are the survivors and significant others we work with,” she said. “That may seem quite cliché, but when you think about it, it’s quite simple: Each and every day, we ask people to let us into their lives. We ask them to talk to us about things most people don’t want to talk about. We ask them to step outside of their comfort zone and trust us. … How can I, or my staff, look someone in the eye and ask them to step outside of their comfort zone if I’m not willing to?”
She added that she also wanted to provide some fun for the staff at the center.
McCarty’s Broadway-inspired performance will be her first public routine. Her self-assessment of her dancing skills suggested it may also be her last.
“I have two left feet and no rhythm at all,” she said.
Crocker, who will perform an East Coast swing routine, planted the seeds for his appearance in this year’s Dance Lompoc last year when he convinced Alix Crocker, his wife and fellow Grocery Outlet co-owner, to participate in the 2018 installment.
“I kinda sorta volunteered Alix for the competition last year and then watched her work her butt off learning and practicing something she had never done, and of course she killed it,” he said. “I felt obligated to volunteer and challenge myself in a similar way.”
While he won’t be following in Alix’s footsteps with a belly dance routine — “I’m sure everyone would be very entertained if I did” — or gaining any edge from her past experience, Aaron Crocker said he expects he will benefit nonetheless from having his wife in his corner Saturday.
“She is my biggest cheerleader,” he said.
Along with the dance performances, the event will also include dinner catered by Central Coast Specialty Foods, wine and beer for purchase and a silent auction.
More information about the contest, including ways to sponsor or be involved, is available on the Lompoc Chamber’s website at http://www.lompoc.com/dance-lompoc.html.
The businesses providing the professional dance instruction are the Alley Project Dance Studio, the Lompoc School of Dance and Hoapili Pomaikai Aloha Productions.
Scroggin said she views the event as another way to build community connections.
“I try to be as involved with the community as possible, and Dance Lompoc is a great way to dive, or dance, right in to that,” she said. “Polynesian dancing is especially close to my heart because it tells a story, which is my favorite thing to do. I’m grateful to Pauline Plan of Hoapili Productions for taking me under her wing and working with me.
“I’m also grateful for my understanding and supportive husband who puts up with my rehearsals and is taking on extra duties at home,” she added.