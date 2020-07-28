Dan Walters: State pressures locals on housing crisis

Dan Walters: State pressures locals on housing crisis

For the last half-century, the state government has attempted — without much success — to steer housing development in California via periodic calculation of local “needs.”

About once every eight years, the state Department of Housing and Community Development, using formulas based primarily on population growth, has told regional planning bodies or individual counties how much housing for various personal income levels they should be building. Local officials then divvy up shares to cities and the unincorporated areas of counties.

Read Dan Walters' full column here.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News