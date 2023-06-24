The Lompoc Aquatic Center is open daily for recreation swim from 1-3 p.m. through Aug. 11.
Swim pass prices are as follows: $1 for younger than 2, $4.50 for children 2 to 17, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors 60+, and $3.50 for military members with I.D.
Presales start at 12:30 p.m. each day.
Additional information on the Lompoc Aquatic Center is available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/parks-recreation/lompoc-aquatic-center.
For more information, contact the aquatic center at 805-875-8100.