The following arrests, incidents and information are from reports by law enforcement and other public safety agencies from 3 p.m. Monday to 3 p.m. Friday.
There were 200 incidents reported during the period, including the following:
- The felony arrest Monday Andrew Lamont Brown, 42, on suspicion of unauthorized use of personal ID info to obtain credit and violation of probation.
- The felony arrest Wednesday of Rufino Vargas, 63, on suspicion of bringing alcohol/drugs/etc. into a prison/etc. Bail: $35,000.
- The felony arrest Thursday of David Michael Wilson, 40, on suspicion of violation of probation.
- The felony arrest Thursday of Hector Loredo Perez, 42, on suspicion of violation or probation.
- The felony arrest Thursday of Joseph Edmund Lagattuta, 27, on suspicion of violation of parole.
Monday
- 4:13 p.m. — fraud, Lompoc
- 4:34 p.m. — burglary/shoplifting, 700 block of West Central Avenue
- 6:10 p.m. — burglary/shoplifting, 1700 block of East Ocean Avenue
- 8:06 p.m. — battery, 100 block of South Fifth Street
- 8:15 p.m. — grand theft, 700 block of North H Street
- 9:23 p.m. — death investigation, 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue
- 10:20 p.m. — public intoxication, East Maple Avenue and North F Street
Tuesday
- 3:10 a.m. — domestic disturbance, 400 block of East Airport Avenue
- 8:18 a.m. — domestic disturbance, 700 block of North A Street
- 8:18 a.m. — domestic disturbance, 200 block of West North Avenue
- 9:58 a.m. — stolen vehicle, West Laurel Avenue and North L Street
- 11:18 a.m. — public intoxication, 900 block of North F Street
- 2:16 p.m. — traffic collision, no injury, Onstott Road and Harris Grade Road
- 2:29 p.m. — juvenile problem, 200 block of North T Street
- 2:41 p.m. — battery, 400 block of North Second Street
- 2:53 p.m. — civil problem, 1100 block of West Ocean Avenue
- 3:46 p.m. — battery with serious bodily injury, 200 block of South N Street
- 5:40 p.m. — burglary/shoplifting, 1000 block of North H Street
- 7:41 p.m. — battery, 2200 block of Briar Creek Way
- 9:30 p.m. — vandalism, commercial, 1200 block of East Ocean Avenue
- 9:57 p.m. — disturbance, homeless person, South E Street and East Cypress Avenue
- 9:58 p.m. — juvenile problem, North L Street and West Chestnut Avenue
- 10:05 p.m. — disturbance, neighbor dispute, 600 block of North Z Street
Wednesday
- 6:55 a.m. — burglary, vehicle, 1400 block of East Maple Avenue
- 8:43 a.m. — fraud, 200 block of Amherst Place
- 9:01 a.m. — bicycle theft, 600 block of West Central Avenue
- 9:18 a.m. — disturbance, homeless person, West Central Avenue and North H Street
- 10:06 a.m. — homeless outreach, 500 block of East Highway 246
- 10:31 a.m. — elder/dependent adult abuse, 1000 block of East Bush Avenue
- 11:07 a.m. — marijuana related smell/smoking/possession, West Maple Avenue and North O Street
- 1:49 p.m. — under the influence of drugs, 200 block of West North Avenue
- 2:22 p.m. — disturbance, juveniles, West Chestnut Avenue and North M Street
- 3:19 p.m. — domestic disturbance, 700 block of West Central Avenue
- 3:26 p.m. — DUI, 100 block of South H Street
- 3:55 p.m. — civil problem, 400 block of West Pine Avenue
- 4:36 p.m. — petty theft, 900 block of Northpoint Place
- 6:48 p.m. — battery, 100 block of Civic Center Plaza
- 6:54 p.m. — juvenile problem, 1000 block of North O Street
- 7:13 p.m. — domestic disturbance, 800 block of North F Street
- 7:40 p.m. — disturbance, fight, 500 block of North M/N alley
- 8:25 p.m. — traffic collision, no injury, 900 block of North H Street
- 9:16 p.m. — disturbance, homeless person, 700 block of East Ocean Avenue
- 9:23 p.m. — disturbance, loud noise, 200 block of East Ocean Avenue
- 10:32 p.m. — juvenile problem, 400 block of East Barton Avenue
- 10:37 p.m. — disturbance, loud vehicle, 400 block of East College/Prune alley
Thursday
- 12:35 a.m. — petty theft, 200 block of South G Street
- 3:26 a.m. — shots fired/heard, North Second Street and East Airport Avenue
- 3:38 a.m. — assault on officer/fire/medic, 100 block of North K Street
- 7:24 a.m. — traffic collision, no injury, 2300 block of North H Street
- 7:45 a.m. — juvenile problem, 600 block of North Fourth Street
- 8:05 a.m. — domestic disturbance, 500 block of North T Street
- 9:03 a.m. — vandalism, residence, 200 block of East Ocean Avenue
- 10:34 a.m. — burglary/shoplifting, 1000 block of North A Street
- 10:36 a.m. — battery, 700 block of West Central Avenue
- 10:58 a.m. — juvenile problem, 200 block of North T Street
- 11:31 a.m. — mentally disturbed person, 400 block of South E Street
- 12:25 p.m. — traffic collision, no injury, 900 block of North H Street
- 2:31 p.m. — burglary/shoplifting, 1700 block of East Ocean Avenue
- 5:27 p.m. — traffic collision, no injury, East North Avenue and North D Street
- 6:03 p.m. — traffic collision, minor injury, 900 block of West North Avenue
- 10:31 p.m. — disturbance, loud noise, 1200 block of Westbrook Drive
Friday
- 6:18 a.m. — death investigation, 1600 block of East Oak Avenue
- 7:03 a.m. — indecent exposure, 100 block of Civic Center Plaza
- 10:21 a.m. — fraud, 2000 block of Green Ridge Circle
- 11:32 a.m. — robbery, 500 block of North G Street
- 12:17 p.m. — battery, 500 block of West College Avenue
- 12:19 p.m. — under the influence of drugs, 100 block of Civic Center Plaza
- 1:22 p.m. — counterfeit currency, 1100 block of West Ocean Avenue