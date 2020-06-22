CSAF visits McChord AFB for COVID-19 update

“The heartbeat of our Air Force is the squadrons,” Goldfein said. “It’s the squadron-command teams that have been proactive and creative in making sure they have identified those who are of the highest risks and taken appropriate workplace measures and adjusted accordingly.”

Several Airmen were coined by Goldfein for their outstanding performance and creative innovations to continue their mission during the pandemic. Each interaction provided Goldfein an opportunity to speak one-on-one with Airmen and learn more about them.

In addition, Goldfein met with McChord AFB Airmen who have endured hardships because of the pandemic.

“I am one of those believers that every challenge in life presents an opportunity,” he told them after listening to their accounts. “Your stories show the importance of team resiliency. It ensures no one goes through the challenge alone. It’s the resiliency of our team that ensures no one goes through it alone.”

After seeing how Airmen at McChord AFB are coping with the pandemic, Goldfein wanted to address the dependents of service members.