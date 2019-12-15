CRYPTOGRAMS Flower Power 3 by Myles Mellor
1. E DHYTLXE MEO FHXLV VXZHL EL XLYHUZXHM BNU E LHM DNOXYXNL. ORH MELYHC YN DXSJ ELC SRNNOH FTY MEO YNKC ORH SNTKC YEJH XY NU KHEB XY!
2. F KAEBJTORY OYTHR F BAEEZ NFJREHDER HT HVR UFXVT KZXFUTYR : "D FJTR ZTA NRYF UAXV!"
3. JWI CKSXIZN YBE VDKVN XIZI FSJPBO CSZ JWIPZ CYFSZPJI VYBE. JWI XPBBIZ XYN ODBN B' ZSNIN!
4. RUBVJDK SDJ NDJCCO TBBI SC QJSIMGT BRR ESI KMCFSCMBGK- CQJO VJUU FGIJDKCSGI QBV CB GMN CQMGTK MG CQJ EFI.
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. A petunia was being given an interview for a new position. She wanted to pick and choose but was told she could take it or leaf it!
2. A sunflower wrote a funny Valentine to the macho sycamore : "I aloe you vera much!"
3. The flowers and bulbs were voting for their favorite band. The winner was Guns n' Roses!
4. Flowers are pretty good at heading off bad situations- they well understand how to nip things in the bud.