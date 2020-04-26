CRYPTOGRAMS Romantic fruits by Myles Mellor
1. ZFY ZIYNUVOA JIDUZK FTIT JAUIZUSC. ZPTG NIOVZUVTX PYZ NUVR-DN AUSTK. YST KBUATX OSX COUAG AUAZTX: "UZ ZORTK ZFY ZY BOSCY!"
2. ZI SAH WXFUHV KYYOHC, YMH WXFUR YVZMQH GZI TXFNNFUZK GAHM AHV OZSH QKZCKR UAYVSKHC: "RYX'VH OR OZFM ITXHHNH!"
3. XB BGZ WTOMB AXTBI, BGZ KUXTL LMRPORRZL BGZ BXTB PUDDZFBR WTUD QZDUFR. BGZI RXML BGZI RGUOQL TZRAZPB BGZMT ZQLZT-KZTTMZR!
4. UBR HFDTX BFTF AC ZRIF VWU UGFAT HDTFCUX BFTFC'U GDHHE. UGFE VRZQZE DOTFFQ CRU UR OAIF AC UR HFDT HTFXXWTF.
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. Two tropical fruits were flirting. They practiced hot pick-up lines. One smiled and gaily lilted: "it takes two to mango!"
2. As the juicer loomed, one juicy orange was quizzical when her mate gladly chortled: "you're my main squeeze!"
3. At the fruit party, the board discussed the tart comments from lemons. They said they should respect their elder-berries!
4. Two pears were in love but their parents weren't happy. They boldly agreed not to give in to pear pressure.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!