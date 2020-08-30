CRYPTOGRAMS IT by Myles Mellor
1. UOUZ GZ TZXGUZK KGIUM KPUZCW GK YTM PTQGCEW CUOUESQGZB. PUIUIDUP YVUZ ISMUM YTM BGOUZ T KTDEUK KVTK XSJEC XSZZUXK KS KVU XESJC?
2. CKPTWO ICR KCWRTR FW FMJ TCJYI. YITX LTJT QCOBPWCYTR VX YIT BFGAMYTJO CWR CKK FQ YITG LCWYTR YF OTT C OACBT VCJ!
3. EINL CHFWTC FR VRT JHHF LR OHNYI RTL NJF YRJLNYL VRTO QONJFCN BNML? JRL EWBW! WJMLNQONJ!
4. YWA LVYU RANA WVPSGD KHG VGJ V ZQY QK OZAVUHNA RSYW GAR UBVNY OWQGAU. YWAT ZQPAJ UVTSGD "LVG TQH WAVN BAQR?"
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. Even in ancient times trendy IT was rapidly developing. Remember when Moses was given a tablet that could connect to the cloud?
2. Aliens had landed on our earth. They were fascinated by the computers and all of them wanted to see a space bar!
3. What medium do you need to reach out and contact your grandma fast? Not wifi! Instagran!
4. The cats were having fun and a lot of pleasure with new smart phones. They loved saying "Can you hear meow?"
