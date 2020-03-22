CRYPTOGRAMS Cheesy 2 by Myles Mellor
1. SNBI BIFVHMN SBIMVBKXDVB ANBBMBM FBP QUWDIPHA PNBK PBIX PU WBVP SBVV PUFBPNBQ.
2. ZVUK BVU QUYB HVUUYU GAJPHY HNLSUBPBPNK ZTY VUGC, BVU OPKTG ZNJBVA ZPKKUJ ZTY: "ZVPYSUJ ZNJCY NO ZPYCNL, GUB PB QJPU!"
3. SQG YCPZB PQGHHCM WCTH SN SQG UMTG, "TA JIGWN BNI HTHA'S ZANY, BNI'MG JITSG SQG UGWS!"
4. MUQFBPJ EYCFZVK CQUA FBMF MKNQCF EQU FBP SBPPCL CQUA SQUFPCF: "Y SMU ZPPK YF SQNYUA YU AJVLPJP FQUYABF."
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. When English Wensleydale cheeses get romantic they tend to melt well together.
2. When the best cheese lyrics competition was held, the final worthy winner was: "Whisper words of wisdom, let it Brie!"
3. The wacky cheddar said to the Brie, "In queso you didn't know, you're quite the best!"
4. Another wistful song that almost won the cheesy song contest: "I can feel it coming in Gruyere tonight."