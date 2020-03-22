CRYPTOGRAMS

CRYPTOGRAMS

CRYPTOGRAMS Cheesy 2 by Myles Mellor

1. SNBI BIFVHMN SBIMVBKXDVB ANBBMBM FBP QUWDIPHA PNBK PBIX PU WBVP SBVV PUFBPNBQ.

2. ZVUK BVU QUYB HVUUYU GAJPHY HNLSUBPBPNK ZTY VUGC, BVU OPKTG ZNJBVA ZPKKUJ ZTY: "ZVPYSUJ ZNJCY NO ZPYCNL, GUB PB QJPU!"

3. SQG YCPZB PQGHHCM WCTH SN SQG UMTG, "TA JIGWN BNI HTHA'S ZANY, BNI'MG JITSG SQG UGWS!"

4. MUQFBPJ EYCFZVK CQUA FBMF MKNQCF EQU FBP SBPPCL CQUA SQUFPCF: "Y SMU ZPPK YF SQNYUA YU AJVLPJP FQUYABF."

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. When English Wensleydale cheeses get romantic they tend to melt well together.

2. When the best cheese lyrics competition was held, the final worthy winner was: "Whisper words of wisdom, let it Brie!"

3. The wacky cheddar said to the Brie, "In queso you didn't know, you're quite the best!"

4. Another wistful song that almost won the cheesy song contest: "I can feel it coming in Gruyere tonight."

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Anthony Jay Hernandez
Obituaries

Anthony Jay Hernandez

  • Updated

Anthony Jay Hernandez, 25, of Santa Maria, CA peacefully left this world on March 2, 2020 surrounded by family. He was the oldest son of Anton…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News