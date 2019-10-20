CRYPTOGRAMS More food please by Myles Mellor
1. R ULZ GHKW GH BH ODBLC. R MHEKE YDPHODW LKK GFD QLGGDCRCB QHHW QYHP PE FHXZD. RG ULZ WDKRMRHXZ!
2. LBJDZJ VBDYG WMSZ B EBQ. GZCKEZOI VBDYWMP EI UBG B LUZMK QWMPWMP. LBJDZJ GBIG: "OBCM, W RZQPZS SZ RKKO SUK OZP!"
3. VL VWV PCWAH S FCHAAL ZWQT SEWOA AWCAYBBSZ. YA'Z QWA EBOHZ- YA'Z S PCSF ZWQT!
4. M CVRADHDA CQN ZN TVVA ZFJD FJD NDFPJ FRA PQVD BVGMPQ. QD PFMA QMP BFG PFMA MJ CFP TVVA JV HMPD FRA PQMRD!
Last Week’s Cryptograms
1. I was told to go vegan. I coyly removed all the fattening food from my house. It was delicious!
2. Pavlov walks into a bar. Somebody walking by has a phone ringing. Pavlov says: "Damn, I forgot to feed the dog!"
3. My mom wrote a pretty song about tortillas. It's not blues- it's a wrap song!
4. I wondered why my good mate ate yeast and shoe polish. He said his pal said it was good to rise and shine!