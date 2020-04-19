CRYPTOGRAMS

CRYPTOGRAMS

CRYPTOGRAMS Funny punny vegetables by Myles Mellor

1. ZBVS WBVSGHK UBCBSIZKB SF CDUB I YIJSDUB IMDEIK? MFS I OIXDYFS ZBIM FX I GXHEJT TIE.: I WFFYODMD!

2. UMDUMX OGK QGKOR BUG WGV SCMX. BOMROXRDF FEUSSKW CS- REKV OGK XU SCMQKMR!

3. CU I ZGBA QGS BRA DGEB EFVVFOAUB IUL EHAABAEB GQ IOO BRA ZANNCAE, BRA JCN HCUUAS HIE BRA LIUN VFBAVFDJAS!

4. E GKGKJPQZ EVL E DKGGKUQVR PFM GBFH LNDGKDDQL UNAQ. PKR RBQH YQZQ DKZXZNDQL RF BQEZ E DYQQR XFRERF GZH: "N RBNVM RBQZQAFZQ N HEJ!"

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. Best zestful vegetable to give a captive animal? Not a haricot bean or a frumpy yam.: a zoochini!

2. Onions are great for dry puns. Fantastic chopped up- they are so pungent!

3. In a vote for the most succulent and sweetest of all the veggies, the big winner was the dang cutecumber!

4. A cucumber and a succulent bok choy discussed life. But they were surprised to hear a sweet potato cry: "I think therefore I yam!"

