CRYPTOGRAMS Lighten up by Myles Mellor
1. V OLP DX RBQZF BEW VP UBH WBQI. V PDQERW PNR ZVONP LE PL KLYG YF NBVQ. V'Y XBKIRW UVPN GQVONP VWRBH!
2. QXAE KXR! C WXDZLFPZYAE WXLFH P VXXH BXMCZCXF PM P ACVQZCFV ZYKQFCKCPF. CZ RPM DYPAAE MBXZ XF!
3. FKLU X KSUCWLC LRLBOWZBXR FEWPLWD XRR CEFULC OEERD FZOKESO FXWUZUN, ZO FXD BXRRLC X RZNKOUZUN DOWZPL.
4. V QNWX QDNZTX GVE V EVWX VW EVIM. JW IVA V RJMX ZVTX KDLMJMY , KDSJMY VME TDSX VW RJLAW TJYGW!
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. I got up early and it was dark. I turned the light on to comb my hair. I'm packed with bright ideas!
2. Holy cow! I fortunately found a good position as a lighting technician. It was really spot on!
3. When a hundred electrical workers all downed tools without warning, it was called a lightning strike.
4. A cute couple had a date at dawn. It was a fine moving pale morning and love at first light!
