CRYPTOGRAMS

CRYPTOGRAMS

CRYPTOGRAMS States by Myles Mellor

1. ZKWWJBI UEGC IGYE UXGUEKWZJD TFKEQT KPM PKFX QZX TQKQX CZJDZ JT EGYPM KQ XKDZ XPM KPM ZJUZ JP QZX FJMMBX? GZJG!

3. USJN ZTSUG EBM BUUSBRUNW UT QBOZNULR ZTSUG YJU MGN EBMZ'U QBW BYTJU GLM YNBSLZO.

4. WX QXO FSXH HJCBJ ZUMUG CZ M TCMSX TKMQGP'Z WPGMD? VKXPCWM, VXP CU'Z BOUG MSW JMZ ZX DMSQ FGQZ!

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. Happily grow your geographic smarts and name the state which is round at each end and high in the middle? Ohio!

2. Which is the state that is popular with happy young children drawing with crayons? Color-ado!

3. True north was attracted to magnetic north but she wasn't mad about his bearing.

4. Do you know which state is a piano player's dream? Florida, for it's cute and has so many keys!

