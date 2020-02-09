CRYPTOGRAMS

CRYPTOGRAMS Creature comforts 2 by Myles Mellor

1. GLIZLG DHLE QP YEDEJBNQE ONDEZQHZE’G SNU N JIZYC! QCEU NBE OEBU BPFNZQHY NZS GYEZQHFEZQND! 

2. VKM GIVW XMQW DTJPC KONVWP VM GWXWDJOVW QOXWNVTNW’C POA. MNW COTP VM VUW MVUWJ, "T XMQW AMI VKWWVUWOJV!"

3. KPCO UW KDRC YFDN D YPLZVN YILB DUBCJYLOFIDOX F RVFUDOXL, JDXPI IPCO D PFN IL BZI UW RLLI NLKO.

4. HW UOE'XN VXUHKP VO IHZB OEV A ZTXHJVRAJ IXNJNKV WOX A RAYN ZAV, ZTNZB OEV A ZAV-AYOPEN.

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. Skunks like to celebrate Valentine’s Day a bunch! They are very romantic and scentimental!

2. Two cute love birds wanted to celebrate Valentine’s Day. One said to the other, "I love you tweetheart!"

3. When my wife said I should stop impersonating a flamingo, right then I had to put my foot down.

4. If you're trying to pick out a Christmas present for a male cat, check out a cat-alogue.

