CRYPTOGRAMS Creature comforts 2 by Myles Mellor
1. GLIZLG DHLE QP YEDEJBNQE ONDEZQHZE’G SNU N JIZYC! QCEU NBE OEBU BPFNZQHY NZS GYEZQHFEZQND!
2. VKM GIVW XMQW DTJPC KONVWP VM GWXWDJOVW QOXWNVTNW’C POA. MNW COTP VM VUW MVUWJ, "T XMQW AMI VKWWVUWOJV!"
3. KPCO UW KDRC YFDN D YPLZVN YILB DUBCJYLOFIDOX F RVFUDOXL, JDXPI IPCO D PFN IL BZI UW RLLI NLKO.
4. HW UOE'XN VXUHKP VO IHZB OEV A ZTXHJVRAJ IXNJNKV WOX A RAYN ZAV, ZTNZB OEV A ZAV-AYOPEN.
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. Skunks like to celebrate Valentine’s Day a bunch! They are very romantic and scentimental!
2. Two cute love birds wanted to celebrate Valentine’s Day. One said to the other, "I love you tweetheart!"
3. When my wife said I should stop impersonating a flamingo, right then I had to put my foot down.
4. If you're trying to pick out a Christmas present for a male cat, check out a cat-alogue.