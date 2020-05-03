CRYPTOGRAMS

We are on a quest to find the Player of the Decade for 2010-2019. We will be publishing profiles on 10 nominees for the honor over the new few weeks. Then we'll ask you, our readers, to vote for the Player of the Decade. The first nominee up is Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs. He played quarterback, running back, receiver, tight end, safety and linebacker with the Eagles before eventually earning a starting linebacker spot at Oklahoma State.