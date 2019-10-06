CRYPTOGRAMS Fruity 2 by Myles Mellor
1. I NMKZY YGIOJ TIHB EM RHT WMERJG IZB VIERJG YGIOJT: "NMK TKGJ BHB VHZJ GIHTHZ WJ!"
2. RJI NDHMX-GK LJMMR CIRFRIML RHQKMX CVGDILICVGN. IKM LFGX RI RVM IRVMQ: "G TFY JVFR G TFY!"
3. MUFUBQGX UBS OUFUTZX UGQ DTDUVVC MXO, MXO, MXO! FDO OXSUC OMQC TUWS OMQC UGQ ZMWVW!
4. M DBJKWUKI HMPZKU SPBE DKP AMJZMYBGHK HMPZJKP. TZ IMR RGAD M HTZW! RDK SKYZ PKMYYW EKYBJADBYW!
Last Week’s Cryptograms
1. At the lettuce meeting there were some angry words. But the iceberg coolly said: "Romaine calm!"
2. When the roma met the cherry, she was cutely nonchalant. She said: "I've fallen. I love you from my head tomatoes!"
3. The rome apple had one singer she really liked. OMG! Katy Peary!
4. A honeydew melon was great at playing the trumpet. He was finally named tooty fruity.