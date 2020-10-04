You have permission to edit this article.
CRYPTOGRAMS

CRYPTOGRAMS

CRYPTOGRAMS Don’t get egg on your face by Myles Mellor

1. CXZIBJJF YTCH WC B ITHHF GXXO BZT HSWJJ ATZF RXXU BCU OZXUDGSWAT. TATZF CXP BCU SYTC SYXDRY, SYTF PXDJU JBF BC TRR!

2. JQM ST BYD NURR LSSVC WJD DWCO BS NWMWID AQB DHDJO MSX WMK BYDM CSND HDJO TRWXDK YDMC LWM AD VJDBBO DIILDMBJUL!

3. IHDCUPEP QDECYBZO PKKY UBE WP IOPFFV KDKBEFDU BEQ ABHZBWHP . YCTP PAPEFZBHHV WPUCTP YFPKKBYBZOZYPY.

4. KGTV EQIUDQIN OVUK QIV HPPGAHBQP EJC QTVUQEPV CG PQDHUA. GCOVIK QIV IVQPPD JAPD QUN VAAGCHKCHB!

This week’s cryptograms:

1. Normally hens in a messy coop are still very good and productive. Every now and then though, they would lay an egg!

2. Run of the mill coops are easy to manage but every now and then some very flawed hens can be pretty eggcentric!

3. Pliocene dinosaur eggs can be pretty gigantic and valuable . Some eventually become StEGGasauruses.

4. Some barnyard hens are illogical but amenable to laying. Others are really ugly and Eggotistic!

