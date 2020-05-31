CRYPTOGRAMS Confused creatures by Myles Mellor

1. SDP OIHJIV MPFP IKK FEHHAHN IFZEHJ MIHSAHN GZFP VDZZSV SZ PIS. ZHP KPS ZES I VDZES: "VSZO SDP OIHJIGZHAEG."

2. KNZM GNIOPFXK INKS SWTDU NY SPM NDMTX SPME LMWM KLFZZFXB FX. LPMX SPME TKUMG T BJOOE YNW GFWMDSFNXK, XM AIJWSMG NJS: "DTX ENJ AM ZNWM OTDFYFD?"

3. XZV NV CQVJY FZYIIPOFZ NYMYEN VE XZYE BZYA HFJ PVQ WVQY WVEYA? BZYA'II POQFB BQA BZY MQHXECQVJYQ.

4. JSIQ XN QSM WXTTB AZIQ OIKXTB'N OILZUXQM NZYA? "JSIQ XN TZLM? WIWB RZY'Q SMUR KM!"

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. The pandas were all running around wanting more shoots to eat. One let out a shout: "Stop the pandamonium."

2. Some dolphins lost track of the ocean they were swimming in. When they asked a guppy for directions, he blurted out: "Can you be more Pacific?"

3. Who do broke shellfish depend on when they ask for more money? They'll first try the prawnbroker.

4. What is the billy goat family's favorite song? "What is love? Baby don't herd me!"

