CRYPTOGRAMS

CRYPTOGRAMS

CRYPTOGRAMS Famous quotes by Myles Mellor

1. “CPZF NFZ KNNU ND PTOOBFZJJ HYNJZJ, TFNRPZU NOZFJ; MAR NDRZF CZ YNNV JN YNFQ TR RPZ HYNJZK KNNU RPTR CZ KN FNR JZZ RPZ NFZ CPBHP PTJ MZZF NOZFZK DNU AJ.” Helen Keller

2. “RBJT Q CSMJ PX WJ KXRJMGNY – PX NDJ OL DPMJTVPB QT PBJ DJMUQAJ XG OL UQDQXT, PBJT QP WJAXOJD YJDD STC YJDD QOKXMPSTP RBJPBJM Q SO SGMSQC.” Audre Lord 

3. “G MZETSY EX FST UKGU DSFAX NFJ GX NFJ GZT, JSYTZXUGSYX AKTZT NFJ KGRT HTTS, GBBTVUX AKGU NFJ KGRT HTBFOT, GSY XUEQQ, ITSUQN GQQFAX NFJ UF IZFA.” William Shakespeare

4. “A OMY’G SAKD FLQ M XQPD-IAPD ILPUQTM ILP XQOODXX, NQG A OMY SAKD FLQ M ILPUQTM ILP IMATQPD: GPF GL WTDMXD DKDPFNLJF MTT GED GAUD.” Herbert Bayard Swope

This week’s cryptograms:

1. “When one door of happiness closes, another opens; but often we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one which has been opened for us.” Helen Keller

2. “When I dare to be powerful – to use my strength in the service of my vision, then it becomes less and less important whether I am afraid.” Audre Lord

3. “A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.” William Shakespeare

4. “I can’t give you a sure-fire formula for success, but I can give you a formula for failure: try to please everybody all the time.” Herbert Bayard Swope

