CRYPTOGRAMS Fruity love 2 by Myles Mellor

1. MCT AHBD GDYVE CDVD MYKQHBN YXTJM OYMHBN RYGGHKZ HB MRD AVJHM CTVKO. TBD TGHBDO RJSTVTJEKZ, "H KHQD MRD QHCH XJM HM MYQDE MCT MT SYBNT!"

2. ASG GXWVCBH SBXB JYHPTHHYVC AMBYX XBDWAYGVHMYE. GVB SWH SGXXYBJ WVJ OTYIIYVC AMB GAMBX. "JGV'A SGXXR," EDWPWABJ AMB GAMBX, "RGT'XB QR QWYV HOTBBIB."

3. ZGU OSUZZI OQYBZYCB YKDSUK ZGU SUK VSYOU. TGU CLYVCBUK Y NUYFZCRFQ QDBV-ZUSL SUQYZCDBTGCO. "C'L NYBYBYT RDS IDF- QUZ'T BDZ TOQCZ!"

4. S DJKUCN JH ZVTXJLN UNSDPNX ZNBN PSUUG OJWNOPNB. SX OPNG OSCRNQ, JTN HVTSCCG LKBLKBNQ, "LSRN S WBNSO UNSB!"

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. Two fine pears were talking about dating happily in the fruit world. One opined humorously, "I like the kiwi but it takes two to mango!"

2. Two oranges were discussing their relationship. One was worried and quizzing the other. "Don't worry," placated the other, "You're my main squeeze."

3. The pretty plantain adored the red grape. She imagined a beautiful long-term relationship. "I'm bananas for you- let's not split!"

4. A couple of winsome peaches were happy together. As they talked, one finally murmured, "make a great pear!"

