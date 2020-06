CRYPTOGRAMS Going to the dogs by Myles Mellor

1. J IMYWTS FJHW DN JTS VJTQWS KOHW JSBYFW OT VGYFG SOXK QO DPN. Y GJCCYUN XJBW GYH J FOPCUW OI COYTQWMK.

2. DCPA XGAS EOGPAST JQYP NZ TPP YP YI SZH DQT ZENPA RQOXGAH. DCI? TCP'T Q JOZTT ROPPS!

3. ZOWQ'A W YPSRX HPR QOWQ KFFLA PC XCAXAQXCR PC RPXCR QOF ZSPCR ZWG PC W ZWIK? LSXBWSXIG HPRBWQXY!

4. EIVS LF ANFBXGVSZ'T BKXXF ZNM MVHT BOLGTIVZ OSZ IKSMXF, GSTHVOZ NB TOFGSM ANE ENE TIV TOFT "RINE RINE!"

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. A friend came by and wanted some advice on which dogs to buy. I happily gave him a couple of pointers.

2. When kind friends came to see me my dog was often barking. Why? She's a cross breed!

3. What's a corgi dog that keeps on insisting on going the wrong way on a walk? Primarily dogmatic!

4. When my boyfriend's furry dog gets famished and hungry, instead of saying bow wow she says "Chow Chow!"

