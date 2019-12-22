CRYPTOGRAMS Things to think about by Myles Mellor

1. OS OPMN'L OBNK TG. P'O ZBGGS VPCZ PC. NXM'C WXMDTLK OK VPCZ DBWCL!

2. EUFY MNS BNLM. MLWU FE BNSLY- PCMFW DIP NFAS LC LMMIACSD.

3. J'T I HJYBQY. J'T ZIHHP IFU SZJY JY I UIP RVN RJNT UQBJYJVFY. VN JY JS?

4. GSBXB'J K MLJGLCQG ZKJLQ MLEEBXBCQB ZBGFBBC K MNI KCM K QKG. K MNI SKJ KC NFCBX. K QKG SKJ K JGKEE.

1. My mind's made up. I'm happy with it. Don't confuse me with facts!

2. Skip the chat. Talk is cheap- until you hire an attorney.

3. I'm a Pisces. I'm happy and this is a day for firm decisions. Or is it?

4. There's a distinct basic difference between a dog and a cat. A dog has an owner. A cat has a staff.

