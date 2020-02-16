CRYPTOGRAMS Like moths to a flame by Myles Mellor by Myles Mellor

1. SKX WIPAXCS NESK OH SKX JEPWT JEFWT GX XOSKXP I NINNESK EP I GXKXNESK! XHEFAK CIOT!

2. BNITQPVT ITOA BHO GPIO, MQXI MQITX BHO COHA PKJQJPNBH BX ITOA YOOJ JUGYUKV TQNOX UK OCOHAITUKV!

3. CSHD HSINC VYU'I LDYOD MSF YLSUD. INDM YZD ODZM VFID, DODU HSINDZLM!

4. XWZO QKWQIK YWUZGTKD OCRO XWOCZ YWXK HDWX IRDVRK RUT QEQRK. FKII, GO'Z VKDM FWUTKDHEI: OCKM DKRIIM YWXK HDWX OCK XWOC-KDIRUT.

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. The largest moth in the world would be either a mammoth or a behemoth! Enough said!

2. Although they are cute, most moths are very unpopular as they keep picking holes in everything!

3. Some moths can't leave you alone. They are very cute, even motherly!

4. Most people consider that moths come from larvae and pupae. Well, it's very wonderful: they really come from the moth-erland.

