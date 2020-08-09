CRYPTOGRAMS Animal silliness by Myles Mellor
1. WQHF YQH BGWFC BXJV MGXIQY OGZH SNTOYNJV QH YGSB YQH INUS LY YQH LJJHOOGUNHO JGXFYHU, "TXY NY GF ZC MNSS."
2. I NKKRKR E USKCKNY FAS TJ CIETKCK BEY CA I CYESYKR BESKFWZZJ UKSWCINL E BEY-EZAL!
3. S ZIXRLG SAO FSXRLG ULSG RSO KIZL CTHO GLHSXTIAKRTB BGIUHLZK. FTASHHP XRLP KLBSGSXLO SK XRLP CLGL BIHSG IBBIKTXLK.
4. Q ATI YH VHTAZLESTC BEYI XPMYIPNQHB INT BMEVHC YHC XQIIQHB YMEVHC. INTS ZMEFYFLS PYLLTC NQA FQLLS QCLT!
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. When the downy duck bought some lipstick he told the girl at the accessories counter, "Put it on my bill."
2. I needed a present for my Siamese cat so I started carefully perusing a cat-alog!
3. Skunks wouldn't seem to be amorous but they have been known to celebrate Valentine's Day. They are very scentimental!
4. I met an unemployed goat scratching the ground and sitting around. They probably called him Billy Idle!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!