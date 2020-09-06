You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CRYPTOGRAMS

CRYPTOGRAMS

CRYPTOGRAMS Math problems by Myles Mellor

1. Z LJIS NZLERXF ZPCRIJP OJI RCZFJ RX Z EYXF CRIIYI. SOJX NOJ NZRP "FJJ-YC-Z-SIJJ!"

2. J AJINX PDVKJFAUD EJR YPDKKX IFSJYYX EWKS KSD PLIFN VWPVUD. SD RJWN RSD EJR YLWFKUDRR!

3. WKN HMFMDDBD DYTBU KMWOZBE M VDMW HDMTB TBMFSQ. MOXWB MTADB KMU WZBFB NT WZB WMSDB.. WZBQ UMYE UZB ZME M AFBMW VYAXFB!

4. VFTXF CEALMS KLNYM GMSN TD K UNWTXKU OMZ BN K UNB NI NCUTCM DFNQQTCW? ZNE XKC VNSO TB NEB YMSZ IKDB. KAKGNC QSTAM!

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. A pert sapling admired her image in a long mirror. Then she said "Gee-om-a-tree!"

2. A gaudy rectangle was pretty unhappy with the round circle. He said she was pointless!

3. Two parallel lines watched a flat plane nearby. Acute angle was there on the table.. They said she had a great figure!

4. Which number above zero is a logical key to a lot of online shopping? You can work it out very fast. Amazon Prime!

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Roman Lee Herrera
Obituaries

Roman Lee Herrera

The Family of Roman Lee Herrera of Guadalupe, CA is saddened to announce on August 26, 2020 at the age of 34 has passed. He was born in Santa …

Obituaries

David Yanez

On August 25th 2020 David Yanez died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 16 yea…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News