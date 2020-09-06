CRYPTOGRAMS Math problems by Myles Mellor
1. Z LJIS NZLERXF ZPCRIJP OJI RCZFJ RX Z EYXF CRIIYI. SOJX NOJ NZRP "FJJ-YC-Z-SIJJ!"
2. J AJINX PDVKJFAUD EJR YPDKKX IFSJYYX EWKS KSD PLIFN VWPVUD. SD RJWN RSD EJR YLWFKUDRR!
3. WKN HMFMDDBD DYTBU KMWOZBE M VDMW HDMTB TBMFSQ. MOXWB MTADB KMU WZBFB NT WZB WMSDB.. WZBQ UMYE UZB ZME M AFBMW VYAXFB!
4. VFTXF CEALMS KLNYM GMSN TD K UNWTXKU OMZ BN K UNB NI NCUTCM DFNQQTCW? ZNE XKC VNSO TB NEB YMSZ IKDB. KAKGNC QSTAM!
This Week’s Cryptograms
1. A pert sapling admired her image in a long mirror. Then she said "Gee-om-a-tree!"
2. A gaudy rectangle was pretty unhappy with the round circle. He said she was pointless!
3. Two parallel lines watched a flat plane nearby. Acute angle was there on the table.. They said she had a great figure!
4. Which number above zero is a logical key to a lot of online shopping? You can work it out very fast. Amazon Prime!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!