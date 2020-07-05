Cryptograms

Cryptograms

CRYPTOGRAMS Cat 2 by Myles Mellor

1. KUCF Y XCYIRSZIM HYR MQAR UCP VSRRCF AUC KYA UCYPRXPQVCF. AUC KYA HMYKSFT RUC PIT. AUC KYA ZCMSFC AQ XMIC.

2. VE BQZ Q WSWYCQPHS GQX AYC EMS KQEZ. EMSX BSCS MYHGVJF Q FQHQ. EMS NCSEEX ZVFJ QE EMS ACYJE ZQVG "NQBZYWS KSHSPCQEVYJ!"

3. RSB SADZY VSAR RSB KZR JGGH ZYJ RSB NHBRRO VFZDBVB KGAEJY’R UBR GAR PGH SBH YFUSREO SAYRFYU. FR MZV PHFUSRPAEEO ZMPAE ! Z KZR-ZVRHGNSB!

4. KANQ HAN VJP IHN HAN FIH'G OISG EJJV, GAN KNQH JEE HJ SJBN OQ I MNTC QIGHC SJJV. ANT PJJV FIH BIU HJUV ANT HJ "GHIC BIKGOHOMN".

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. When a beautiful cat lost her kitten she was heartbroken. She was clawing the rug. She was feline so blue.

2. It was a memorable day for the cats. They were holding a gala. The pretty sign at the front said "Pawsome Celebration!"

3. The human shut the cat door and the pretty siamese couldn’t get out for her nightly hunting. It was frightfully awful ! A Cat-astrophe!

4. When the dog ate the cat's iams food, she went off to mope in a very nasty mood. Her good cat pal told her to "stay pawsitive".

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+14
Bars, restaurants pay price for California virus surge
Politics

Bars, restaurants pay price for California virus surge

  • Updated

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered a three-week closure of bars and indoor operations of restaurants certain other businesses in Los Angeles and 18 other counties, including Santa Barbara County, as the state deals with increasing cases of COVID-19.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News