CRYPTOGRAMS Famous eternity quotes by Myles Mellor
1. "RSQ EQPJ FKIX KH JYX CZXPXHJ, FGQHDY RSQZPXFO SH XIXZR LGIX, OKHW RSQZ XJXZHKJR KH XGDY ESEXHJ." David Thoreau
2. "ATPW I QYXPANAQYW AE CRCJTXRW, XT RYC DAJPK RAKIW, VABPK MBNRXEW TAT-FXAPCTVC."
Albert Camus
3. "RYY OXY ACLPW FH M KLMFH CJ RMHW ... MHW YOYLHFOZ FH MH XCTL." William Blake
4. "X MLIKITVXML JXA PO XA HAFKXAK IN WHNO JXMKCVOB NIV OKOVAHKS KLXK RHWW AOGOV JOXFO WIIQHAT PXJQ XK SIC." Brigitte Bardot
This week’s cryptograms
