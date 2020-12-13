CRYPTOGRAMS Famous quotes by Myles Mellor
1. "ECC NOGL CF QT OHB GCE YUIUGM CQH RHBONT VBSOQTB ZB OHB YUIUGM CQH FBOHT." Les Brown
2. "WIJCNENR CIN KGPZ OB KJP DJP DOPDNGEN JPZ UNYGNEN, GC DJP JDIGNEN." Napoleon Hill
3. “VXM BDXG VXM’QU FD AXZU GNUD VXM KTD’P RTAA TJAUUS CUKTMJU QUTAFPV FJ RFDTAAV CUPPUQ PNTD VXMQ OQUTIJ.” Dr. Suess
4. “NVI QYEPN PNIO NUZJEW PTRRIPP YP NJMIF ZVIF XUT EIQTPI NU SI J RJONYGI UQ NVI IFGYEUFBIFN YF ZVYRV XUT QYEPN QYFW XUTEPIAQ.” Mark Caine
This week’s cryptograms:
1. "Too many of us are not living our dreams because we are living our fears." Les Brown
2. "Whatever the mind of man can conceive and believe, it can achieve." Napoleon Hill
3. “You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.”Dr. Suess
4. “The first step toward success is taken when you refuse to be a captive of the environment in which you first find yourself.” Mark Caine
