CRYPTOGRAMS Anger by Myles Mellor

1. XE BFN'UZ PVY VG JFPZFMZ CVWD V PXWZ XM RXJ JRFZJ. XE BFN'UZ JGXWW PVY, BFN CFM'G DXWW RXP VJ BFN'UZ V PXWZ VCVB!

2. M HML PMF FRLW GYRE WG ML MLBRE HMLMBRHRLW DVMFF. PURL UR MEENYRX WURER UR FMNX UR DMHR MF WURFR DVMFFRF MER MVV WUR EMBR!

3. OR PHJYWVKD TCENFUYHNGJKYR SGD RGCFKV SY "HOIY OIOJWRU UGY EOTGJWY" SGYW SY EOVY UGY EOTGJWY JW UGY PJHRU NKOTY!

4. HDXDK MDL XFCVDHLVI CK DXDH R VFLLVD RHMKI RL ABRL ICZ QRH BDVG

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. If you're mad at someone walk a mile in his shoes. If you're still mad, you won't kill him as you're a mile away!

2. A man was sent over to an anger management class. When he arrived there he said he came as these classes are all the rage!

3. As friendly computerphiles why should we "rage against the machine" when we made the machine in the first place!

4. Never get violently or even a little angry at what you can help or what you can't help.

