Cryptograms

CRYPTOGRAMS Famous quotes by Myles Mellor

1. “PZLLTPP FP BVJ WFBXN, WXFNZQT FP BVJ WXJXN: FJ FP JKT LVZQXHT JV LVBJFBZT JKXJ LVZBJP.” Winston Churchill

2. “ZVTTWZZ? H JSM’L RMSE EIGL LIGL ESPJ QWGMZ. H’Q IGNND. YVL ZVTTWZZ, LIGL FSWZ YGTR LS EIGL HM ZSQWYSJD’Z WDWZ ZVTTWZZ QWGMZ. CSP QW, ZVTTWZZ HZ HMMWP NWGTW. LIGL’Z G FSSJ JGD CSP QW.” Denzel Washington

3. “FM IMV AM ZOGWG VOG NJVO KJS UGJF; AM DIYVGJF ZOGWG VOGWG DY IM NJVO JIF UGJHG J VWJDU.” Ralph Waldo Emerson

4. "TQ HJR OCWX'V MJTXM OPP VIW FOH, FIH MJ OV OPP?" Joe Namath

This week’s cryptograms:

1. “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” Winston Churchill

2. “Success? I don’t know what that word means. I’m happy. But success, that goes back to what in somebody’s eyes success means. For me, success is inner peace. That’s a good day for me.” Denzel Washington

3. “Do not go where the path may lead; go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” Ralph Waldo Emerson

4. "If you aren't going all the way, why go at all?" Joe Namath

