CRYPTOGRAMS Chatty Catty by Myles Mellor

1. PFN SOPD KHDHPNC NXBAP PJ DNN PFN DHXFPD. HW PFN LJQWHWX PFNB DOT SYPN SOKND. PFNW PFNB DOT PFN AYQQOLHCD!

2. NWF PXNB XAA AXKZWFM XEM ZTSXEFM GWFE NWF LFTBUXE XEM NWF BUXCFBF BXEZ X LSCLSKB MKFN. UN GXB WUBBNFTUPXA!

3. CYG NGDA HBKVWTU STCV YBKB WU SGUODWSC GEBK T ABTA FGMVB. BEBUCMTDDQ GUB CGDA CXB GCXBK "QGM TKB T OMKFWATNDB GHHGUBUC!"

4. GDNP RDN WAMHNWN TFR DFHN, DNQ JMG JMS RFSV DNQ RDMR RDN DKHMP DMV PFR ZFKTDR HFQN AMHW. "CAONW! CFK TFRRM ZN OARRNP HN!" WMAV RDN WAMHNWN.

This Week’s Cryptograms

1. When a beautiful cat lost her kitten she was heartbroken. She was clawing the rug. She was feline so blue.

2. It was a memorable day for the cats. They were holding a gala. The pretty sign at the front said "Pawsome Celebration!"

3. The human shut the cat door and the pretty siamese couldn’t get out for her nightly hunting. It was frightfully awful ! A Cat-astrophe!

4. When the dog ate the cat's iams food, she went off to mope in a very nasty mood. Her good cat pal told her to "stay pawsitive".

